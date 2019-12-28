Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

