EverGreenCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $208,349.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060923 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00577994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00233172 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005064 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,141,481 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

