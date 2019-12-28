ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ExlService news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 95,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,346. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

