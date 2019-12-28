Extendicare Inc (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,905. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of $765.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
