Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 688,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Exterran stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 201,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Exterran has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

