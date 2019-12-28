Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Exterran has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

