Fantom (FTM) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Fantom has a total market cap of $21.39 million and $5.33 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

