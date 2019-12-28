FedEx’s (FDX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

