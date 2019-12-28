FedEx’s (FDX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Berenberg Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit