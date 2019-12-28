Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 248,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

