Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.17. The company had a trading volume of 285,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.