Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.17. The company had a trading volume of 285,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.
About Financial 15 Split
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.