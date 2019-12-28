Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Finjan by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Finjan by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Finjan alerts:

Shares of Finjan stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 75,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNJN. TheStreet lowered shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.