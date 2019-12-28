First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.89.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$183.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
