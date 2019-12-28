First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FCBP stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,774 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $31,922.58. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,678 shares of company stock worth $283,821. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

