First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 28th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,619,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

FR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 476,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,603. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

