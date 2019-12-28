FirstService Corp (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

FSV traded down C$1.83 on Friday, hitting C$124.03. 91,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,817. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$88.42 and a twelve month high of C$143.26. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$887.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.71 million. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 3.4099999 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.