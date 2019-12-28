Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 231,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.97. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Fluent’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 186.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1,097.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

