FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.13. 451,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,541. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. FMC has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

