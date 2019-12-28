Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Short Interest Update

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of FTSV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.05. 477,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,118,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,692,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

