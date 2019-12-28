Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,589,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

