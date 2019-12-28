Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.38 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

