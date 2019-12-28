Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Fuwei Films at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

