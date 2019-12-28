Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 295,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.