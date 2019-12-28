Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GSAT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

