GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $752.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.00 million. GMS posted sales of $723.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

GMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 249,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. GMS has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $852,357.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

