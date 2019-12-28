Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.06.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit