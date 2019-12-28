Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.06.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

