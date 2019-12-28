Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:GEF opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 135.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

