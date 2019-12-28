Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:GEF opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 135.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit