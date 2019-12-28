Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.98. 791,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

