Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 28th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of HMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 861,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

