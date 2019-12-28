HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,765. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

