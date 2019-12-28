Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 470,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $180.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.