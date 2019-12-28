Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HRTG opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,522,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.