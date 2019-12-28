Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $45.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $251,195.10. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 306,533 shares of company stock worth $5,421,185. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,436,000.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.10. 850,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.