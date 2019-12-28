Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 952,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.45. 417,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,861. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

