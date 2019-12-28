HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

