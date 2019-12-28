HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $55.75.
HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile
