Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE HOV opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of 703.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $713.59 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $332,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

