Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.