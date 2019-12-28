Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

NYSE HHC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.