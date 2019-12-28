IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 895,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

