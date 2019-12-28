IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.33.

IAC opened at $252.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

