IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 28th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IBKC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after buying an additional 306,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after buying an additional 425,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

