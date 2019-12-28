Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in December

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 814,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.88. The stock had a trading volume of 128,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Icon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Icon by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

