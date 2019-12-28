IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, TRX Market and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,173.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinExchange, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

