Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inflarx by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 276,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IFRX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 532,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,352. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -1.25. Inflarx has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

