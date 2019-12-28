Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intermolecular by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMI stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Intermolecular has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

