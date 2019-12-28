Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,248.33 ($69.04).

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

LON ITRK traded up GBX 40 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 5,890 ($77.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,514.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,466.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit