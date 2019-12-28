Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

