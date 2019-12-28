Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 4,072,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

