ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

