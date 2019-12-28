J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 333,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,919. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

