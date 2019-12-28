J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $196.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

